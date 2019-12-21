Top 5 Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (F, GM, TSLA, THO, WGO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Ford Motor Co ranks highest with a CE of $39,000. General Motors C is next with a CE of $24,000. Tesla Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Thor Industries follows with a CE of $223, and Winnebago Inds rounds out the top five with a CE of $36.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Winnebago Inds and will alert subscribers who have WGO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.