MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (F, GM, TSLA, THO, WGO)

Written on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 5:14am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Ford Motor Co ranks highest with a CE of $39,000. General Motors C is next with a CE of $24,000. Tesla Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Thor Industries follows with a CE of $223, and Winnebago Inds rounds out the top five with a CE of $36.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Winnebago Inds and will alert subscribers who have WGO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest level of cash ford motor co general motors c tesla inc thor industries winnebago inds

Ticker(s): F GM TSLA THO WGO

Contact James Quinn