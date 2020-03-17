Shares of Thor Industries Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (THO, WGO, TSLA, GM, F)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Thor Industries ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 876.6%. Winnebago Inds is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,833.5%. Tesla Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,445.8%.

General Motors C follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,224.3%, and Ford Motor Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 8,150.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Winnebago Inds on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.15. Since that call, shares of Winnebago Inds have fallen 39.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.