Shares of Tesla Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (TSLA, WGO, THO, GM, F)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tesla Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.47. Following is Winnebago Inds with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77. Thor Industries ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44.

General Motors C follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30, and Ford Motor Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in General Motors C. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of General Motors C in search of a potential trend change.