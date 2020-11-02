Shares of Tesla Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (TSLA, WGO, F, GM, THO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tesla Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 10.87. Following is Winnebago Inds with a EV/Sales of 1.12. Ford Motor Co ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.92.

General Motors C follows with a EV/Sales of 0.84, and Thor Industries rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.51.

