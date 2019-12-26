Shares of Ford Motor Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (F, GM, THO, WGO, TSLA)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ford Motor Co ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.26. Following is General Motors C with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Inds follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77, and Tesla Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.56.

