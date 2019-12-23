Ford Motor Co has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (F, GM, THO, WGO, TSLA)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ford Motor Co ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. Following is General Motors C with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

Winnebago Inds follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27, and Tesla Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.46.

