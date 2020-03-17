Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (MORN, ICE, TRI, NDAQ, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Morningstar Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,827.6%. Following is Intercontinental with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,646.2%. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,410.5%.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,167.8%, and Factset Research rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,067.5%.

