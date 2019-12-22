Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CME, MCO, MSCI, TRI, NDAQ)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Cme Group Inc ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Moody'S Corp with a CE of $1,000. Msci Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $890.

Thomson Reuters follows with a CE of $874, and Nasdaq Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $612.

