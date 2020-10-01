Shares of Nasdaq Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (NDAQ, ICE, TRI, MORN, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nasdaq Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.64. Intercontinental is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.18. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.13.

Morningstar Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.65, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.65.

