MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, ICE, MCO, TRI)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:56am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 24.89. Msci Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.63. Intercontinental ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.70.

Moody'S Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.11, and Thomson Reuters rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.02.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Thomson Reuters. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Thomson Reuters in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales marketaxess msci inc intercontinental :mco moody's corp Thomson Reuters

Ticker(s): MKTX MSCI ICE TRI

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.