Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, ICE, MCO, TRI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 24.89. Msci Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.63. Intercontinental ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.70.

Moody'S Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.11, and Thomson Reuters rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.02.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Thomson Reuters. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Thomson Reuters in search of a potential trend change.