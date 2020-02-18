Shares of Cme Group Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (CME, MORN, ICE, TRI, NDAQ)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Cme Group Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 906.1%. Morningstar Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,827.6%. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,646.2%.

Thomson Reuters follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,410.5%, and Nasdaq Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,167.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cme Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have CME in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.