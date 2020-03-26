Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Nasdaq Inc in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (NDAQ, FDS, TRI, MCO, ICE)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Nasdaq Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.51. Following is Factset Research with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.27. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.78.

Moody'S Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.51, and Intercontinental rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.16.

