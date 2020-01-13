Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Marketaxess in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MCO, MSCI, TRI, CME)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.82. Moody'S Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.15. Msci Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 64.70.

Thomson Reuters follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 50.00, and Cme Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.50.

