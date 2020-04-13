Marketaxess has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, MCO, TRI, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 95.35. Following is Msci Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 75.65. Moody'S Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 70.31.

Thomson Reuters follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 47.32, and Factset Research rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 38.82.

