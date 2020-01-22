Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters (TRI, VALU, MORN, NDAQ, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.24. Value Line Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.79. Morningstar Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.86.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.89, and Factset Research rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.21.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Value Line Inc on November 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Value Line Inc have risen 18.3%. We continue to monitor Value Line Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.