Highest Level of Cash in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Moody'S Corp (MCO, MSCI, TRI, NDAQ, ICE)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Moody'S Corp ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Msci Inc with a CE of $890. Thomson Reuters ranks third highest with a CE of $874.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a CE of $612, and Intercontinental rounds out the top five with a CE of $551.

