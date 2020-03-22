MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (WAT, A, ILMN, TMO, QGEN)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Waters Corp ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Agilent Tech Inc with a CE of $3,000. Illumina Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Thermo Fisher follows with a CE of $1,000, and Qiagen Nv rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

