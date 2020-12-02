Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (EGL, NPK, TXT, SPA, HII)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.09. Following is Natl Presto Inds with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.98. Textron Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.97.

Sparton Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.47, and Huntington Ingal rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.43.

