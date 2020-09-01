Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (IIPR, TRNO, REXR, PLD, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 35.19. Terreno Realty C is next with a EV/Sales of 24.93. Rexford Industri ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 24.86.

Prologis Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 20.99, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 20.19.

