Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (IIPR, REXR, TRNO, PLD, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 42.29. Rexford Industri is next with a EV/Sales of 27.08. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 27.00.

Prologis Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 22.11, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 21.23.

