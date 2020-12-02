Greenbrier Cos has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (GBX, TRN, WNC, TEX, MTOR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Greenbrier Cos ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.72. Following is Trinity Industri with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.51. Wabash National ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.51.

Terex Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.43, and Meritor Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.64.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Greenbrier Cos and will alert subscribers who have GBX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.