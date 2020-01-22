Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (TEN, SUP, HZN, CPS, AXL)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Tenneco Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Superior Inds with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Horizon Global ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

Cooper-Standard follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

