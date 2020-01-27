Tenneco Inc has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (TEN, SUP, HZN, CPS, AXL)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tenneco Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Superior Inds with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Horizon Global ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08.

Cooper-Standard follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.14, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tenneco Inc on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.67. Since that call, shares of Tenneco Inc have fallen 8.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.