Shares of Tenneco Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (TEN, SUP, HZN, CPS, AXL)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Tenneco Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Superior Inds is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Horizon Global ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

Cooper-Standard follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tenneco Inc and will alert subscribers who have TEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.