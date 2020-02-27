Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Superior Inds in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (SUP, TEN, HZN, CPS, AXL)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Superior Inds ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Tenneco Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Horizon Global ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08.

Cooper-Standard follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.09, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11.

