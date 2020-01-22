Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CYH, GEN, THC, CSU, BKD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Community Health ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Genesis Healthca is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Tenet Healthcare ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Cap Senior Livin follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and Brookdale Sr rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

