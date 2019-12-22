Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Hca Healthcare I in the Health Care Facilities Industry (HCA, THC, CYH, BKD, NHC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Hca Healthcare I ranks highest with a CE of $732. Tenet Healthcare is next with a CE of $667. Community Health ranks third highest with a CE of $563.
Brookdale Sr follows with a CE of $514, and Natl Healthcare rounds out the top five with a CE of $365.
