Community Health is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (CYH, GEN, THC, CSU, BKD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Community Health ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Genesis Healthca is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Tenet Healthcare ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16.

Cap Senior Livin follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18, and Brookdale Sr rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28.

