Zogenix Inc Shares (ZGNX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on November 14th, 2019 at $45.40. In approximately 3 months, Zogenix Inc has returned 10.95% as of today's recent price of $50.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Zogenix Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $57.22 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Zogenix, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company with proprietary product candidates in late-stage development for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. The Company offers product candidates include a product that enables needle-free subcutaneous delivery of sumatriptan for the treatment of acute migraine.

