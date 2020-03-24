Zogenix Inc Shares Down 58.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ZGNX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on January 27th, 2020 at $50.22. In approximately 2 months, Zogenix Inc has returned 58.74% as of today's recent price of $20.72.

Over the past year, Zogenix Inc has traded in a range of $16.65 to $57.22 and is now at $20.72, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Zogenix, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company with proprietary product candidates in late-stage development for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. The Company offers product candidates include a product that enables needle-free subcutaneous delivery of sumatriptan for the treatment of acute migraine.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Zogenix Inc.

Log in and add Zogenix Inc (ZGNX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.