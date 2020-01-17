Zogenix Inc Has Returned 24.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ZGNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on November 14th, 2019 at $45.40. In approximately 2 months, Zogenix Inc has returned 24.65% as of today's recent price of $56.59.

Over the past year, Zogenix Inc has traded in a range of $35.25 to $56.50 and is now at $56.59, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Zogenix, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company with proprietary product candidates in late-stage development for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. The Company offers product candidates include a product that enables needle-free subcutaneous delivery of sumatriptan for the treatment of acute migraine.

