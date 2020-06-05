Zoetis Inc Shares Up 12.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ZTS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) on March 26th, 2020 at $114.10. In approximately 1 month, Zoetis Inc has returned 12.16% as of today's recent price of $127.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Zoetis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $90.14 and a high of $146.26 and are now at $127.97, 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Zoetis Inc shares.

Log in and add Zoetis Inc (ZTS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.