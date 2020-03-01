Zix Corp Down 14.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ZIXI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) on August 14th, 2019 at $7.89. In approximately 5 months, Zix Corp has returned 14.45% as of today's recent price of $6.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zix Corp have traded between a low of $3.91 and a high of $7.75 and are now at $6.75, which is 73% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

Zix Corporation is an email encryption company. The Company provides email security and compliance solutions to its clients. Zix operates in North America.

