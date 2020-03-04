Zions Bancorp Shares Down 47.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ZION)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) on January 22nd, 2020 at $47.88. In approximately 2 months, Zions Bancorp has returned 46.97% as of today's recent price of $25.39.

Zions Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.48 and a 52-week low of $23.58 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $25.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Zions Bancorporation is a bank holding company that operates full-service banking offices in western United States. The Company also offers an array of investment, mortgage, insurance, and electronic commerce services. In addition, Zions provides financing solutions for small businesses across the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Zions Bancorp.

