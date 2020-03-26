Zions Bancorp Down 43.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ZION)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) on January 22nd, 2020 at $47.88. In approximately 2 months, Zions Bancorp has returned 43.73% as of today's recent price of $26.94.

Over the past year, Zions Bancorp has traded in a range of $23.58 to $52.48 and is now at $26.94, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Zions Bancorporation is a bank holding company that operates full-service banking offices in western United States. The Company also offers an array of investment, mortgage, insurance, and electronic commerce services. In addition, Zions provides financing solutions for small businesses across the United States.

