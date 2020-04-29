Zimmer Biomet Ho Has Returned 23.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ZBH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH) on March 25th, 2020 at $97.03. In approximately 1 month, Zimmer Biomet Ho has returned 23.00% as of today's recent price of $119.35.

In the past 52 weeks, Zimmer Biomet Ho share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.37 and a high of $161.11 and are now at $119.35, 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical equipment. The Company offers orthopedic and dental reconstructive implants, spinal implants, trauma products, and related surgical products. Zimmer Biomet Holdings serves customers worldwide.

