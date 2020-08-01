Zillow Group I-A Shares Up 38.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ZG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG) on October 24th, 2019 at $32.74. In approximately 3 months, Zillow Group I-A has returned 38.91% as of today's recent price of $45.48.

Over the past year, Zillow Group I-A has traded in a range of $31.17 to $47.36 and is now at $45.48, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

Zillow Group, Inc. provides e-commerce services. The Company provides information about homes, real estate listings, and mortgages through their website and mobile applications. Zillow serves homeowners, buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate professionals throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Zillow Group I-A shares.

