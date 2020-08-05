Zillow Group I-A Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ZG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG) on April 7th, 2020 at $38.68. In approximately 1 month, Zillow Group I-A has returned 10.96% as of today's recent price of $42.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zillow Group I-A have traded between a low of $18.65 and a high of $66.96 and are now at $42.92, which is 130% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 3.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

Zillow Group, Inc. provides e-commerce services. The Company provides information about homes, real estate listings, and mortgages through their website and mobile applications. Zillow serves homeowners, buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate professionals throughout the United States.

