Zendesk Inc Has Returned 5.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ZEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) on March 26th, 2020 at $65.93. In approximately 3 weeks, Zendesk Inc has returned 5.64% as of today's recent price of $69.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Zendesk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.23 and a high of $94.79 and are now at $69.65, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Zendesk, Inc. provides web-based help desk software with customer support platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. Zendesk serves customers in the United States.

