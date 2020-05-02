Zayo Group Holdi Shares Up 36.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ZAYO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zayo Group Holdi (NYSE:ZAYO) on January 11th, 2019 at $25.63. In approximately 13 months, Zayo Group Holdi has returned 36.00% as of today's recent price of $34.85.

Zayo Group Holdi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.88 and a 52-week low of $24.20 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $34.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides bandwidth infrastructure services. The Company offers dark fiber, wavelengths, SONET, ethernet, IP, and carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection. Zayo Group Holdings serves customers worldwide.

