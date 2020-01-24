Zagg Inc Up 17.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ZAGG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) on October 23rd, 2019 at $7.04. In approximately 3 months, Zagg Inc has returned 17.56% as of today's recent price of $8.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zagg Inc have traded between a low of $5.15 and a high of $15.70 and are now at $8.27, which is 61% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Zagg Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile phone accessories. The Company offers protective coverings, audio accessories, and power solutions for consumer electronics and hand-held devices. Zagg serves clients globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Zagg Inc shares.

