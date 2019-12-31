York Water Co Shares Up 5.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (YORW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) on November 27th, 2019 at $44.23. In approximately 1 month, York Water Co has returned 5.13% as of today's recent price of $46.50.

Over the past year, York Water Co has traded in a range of $30.30 to $47.27 and is now at $46.50, 53% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes water. The Company offers water systems, wastewater, and related services. York Water serves customers throughout York County, Pennsylvania.

