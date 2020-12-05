Yahoo! Inc Has Returned 26.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (YHOO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Yahoo! Inc (:YHOO) on December 9th, 2016 at $41.62. In approximately 42 months, Yahoo! Inc has returned 26.33% as of today's recent price of $52.58.

Yahoo! Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $123.47 and a 52-week low of $15.84 and are now trading 232% above that low price at $52.58 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Altaba Inc. is an independent, publicly traded, non-diversified, and closed-end management investment company registered under the 1940 Act. The Company's assets consist primarily of equity investments, including Yahoo Japan Corporation and Alibaba Group Limited, short-term debt investments, and cash.

