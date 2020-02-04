MySmarTrend
Yahoo! Inc Has Returned 26.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (YHOO)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:14am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Yahoo! Inc (:YHOO) on December 9th, 2016 at $41.62. In approximately 40 months, Yahoo! Inc has returned 26.33% as of today's recent price of $52.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Yahoo! Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.84 and a high of $123.47 and are now at $52.58, 232% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Altaba Inc. is an independent, publicly traded, non-diversified, and closed-end management investment company registered under the 1940 Act. The Company's assets consist primarily of equity investments, including Yahoo Japan Corporation and Alibaba Group Limited, short-term debt investments, and cash.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Yahoo! Inc shares.

