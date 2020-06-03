SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) on January 27th, 2020 at $34.82. In approximately 1 month, Xerox Corp has returned 9.36% as of today's recent price of $31.56.

Xerox Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.47 and a 52-week low of $27.25 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $31.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Xerox Corp.

