Xpo Logistics In Up 12.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (XPO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO) on January 15th, 2020 at $82.28. In approximately 1 month, Xpo Logistics In has returned 12.61% as of today's recent price of $92.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Xpo Logistics In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.73 and a high of $100.18 and are now at $91.90, 101% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% higher and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides logistics services. The Company offers expedited airfreight forwarding, ground and ocean movement, warehousing management, order fulfillment, and reverse logistics. XPO Logistics serves customers throughout North America.

