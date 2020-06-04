Xerox Corp Has Returned 46.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (XRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) on January 27th, 2020 at $34.82. In approximately 2 months, Xerox Corp has returned 46.58% as of today's recent price of $18.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xerox Corp have traded between a low of $15.01 and a high of $39.47 and are now at $18.60, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Xerox Corp.

