Xerox Corp Has Returned 17.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (XRX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) on September 9th, 2019 at $30.83. In approximately 4 months, Xerox Corp has returned 17.66% as of today's recent price of $36.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Xerox Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.83 and a high of $39.47 and are now at $36.27, 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

