Xerox Corp Up 19.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (XRX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) on September 9th, 2019 at $30.83. In approximately 4 months, Xerox Corp has returned 19.48% as of today's recent price of $36.83.

Xerox Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.47 and a 52-week low of $19.14 and are now trading 92% above that low price at $36.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Xerox Corp shares.

Log in and add Xerox Corp (XRX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.