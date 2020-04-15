Xencor Inc Shares Up 4.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XNCR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) on March 20th, 2020 at $29.37. In approximately 4 weeks, Xencor Inc has returned 4.66% as of today's recent price of $30.74.

Xencor Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.33 and a 52-week low of $19.35 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $30.74 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Xencor, Inc. develops antibody and protein therapeutics to treat cancer and autoimmune inflammation. The Company markets its products to healthcare providers and facilities throughout the United States and internationally.

